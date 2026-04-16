Jerusalem Journal

Jerusalem Journal

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Mark F's avatar
Mark F
2h

Thanks for your insightful clarity and meticulous analysis on this topic.

It’s obvious that the facts and public record belie the notion that Israel (the Jews) controls the US administration. Unfortunately, in this revisionist history and post-factual era, efforts to legitimately examine the past are stifled and manipulated to serve ideological and nefarious agendas rather than genuine factual inquiry.

To blame Israel (the Jews) for the US’s involvement in the current Iran war is dishonest and downright subversive, but is it anti-Semitic? It’s difficult to see it any other way!

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Yael's avatar
Yael
7h

Exactly! Not one Country helped us from 10/7/23 with seven different fronts attacking us!! 💙IDF 🇮🇱

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