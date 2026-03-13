Temple Israel Rabbi: We Are Not a People Who Cower to Terror

FOX 2 Detroit

When I first heard the reports of an active shooter situation at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan, around 7:30 Thursday evening here in Jerusalem, my first thought was — Jen.

Rabbi Jen Lader is a member of Temple Israel’s clergy team, responsible for the congregation’s teen-related activities, and is president of the Michigan Board of Rabbis.

She is also a longtime friend of mine — we went to college together twenty years ago and last had dinner together in Jerusalem just a few weeks ago.

I immediately texted her to make sure she was okay and let her know I was thinking of her. When she finally texted back an hour later, she wrote, “I’m okay, thank you,” and then, “All kids okay.”

She was referring to the 106 children who attend the temple’s early childhood center, all of whom were safely evacuated by their teachers and temple staff as the synagogue’s security team confronted and ultimately neutralized the attacker, averting what could have been a catastrophe.

Several hours later, as she finally made her way home, I spoke to Rabbi Lader about how she and the community were grappling with the day’s harrowing events, how the temple’s security team saved lives, why she wasn’t surprised by the attack, and what message she has for Americans and for Jews around the world.

Click on the play button above to listen to our conversation.

Shabbat Shalom from Jerusalem — A.M.

This episode of the Jerusalem Journal Podcast is being made available to all readers of Jerusalem Journal.

Rabbi Jen Lader joined the Temple Israel clergy team in July of 2012, following her ordination from the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in Cincinnati, Ohio. She serves as the synagogue’s ‘youth guru,’ running all teen-related activities, and is the current president of the Michigan Board of Rabbis. Hailing from Austin, Texas, Rabbi Lader earned a Bachelor of Arts in Jewish Studies from the University of Maryland and a Master of Hebrew Letters degree from HUC-JIR. She and her husband, Daniel, have two beautiful children.