Jonathan Sarna on American Jewry’s Past — and Its Uncertain Future

As Jewish American Heritage Month draws to a close — and as the United States approaches the 250th anniversary of American independence — I wanted to share a remarkable conversation that feels especially timely.

On the latest episode of the Jerusalem Journal Podcast, I sat down with Professor Jonathan Sarna, perhaps the foremost historian of American Jewry today, for a sweeping discussion about the past, present, and future of Jewish life in America.

Paid subscribers are receiving early access to this episode ahead of its wider release.

Among the questions we explore:

How did Jewish smugglers in the Caribbean help supply the American Revolution?

Why did George Washington’s famous letter to the Jews of Newport fundamentally reshape Jewish history?

How did waves of antisemitism repeatedly transform — and ultimately strengthen — American Jewish life?

How did Zionism go from a fringe movement to a defining feature of American Jewish identity?

And what lessons does the history of American Jewry hold for this moment of rising antisemitism, polarization, and uncertainty?

Along the way, Sarna makes a striking argument: that many of the debates tearing through Jewish life today are not unprecedented at all — and that earlier generations of Jews faced moments of similar anxiety, division, and upheaval.

He also offers a provocative warning: that both of the great modern Jewish “solutions” — America and Israel — now feel far less secure than many Jews once imagined.

And yet, despite everything, his conclusion is ultimately a hopeful one.

This was one of the most fascinating and eye-opening conversations I’ve had in quite some time, and I suspect many listeners will come away seeing both American Jewish history and the current moment differently.

And finally: due to strong response to our first anniversary offer, we’re extending our 25% discount on annual subscriptions through June.

If you value thoughtful conversations like this one — and would like early access to future interviews, essays, and analysis — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today:

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As always, thank you for reading, listening, and supporting Jerusalem Journal.

Shabbat Shalom from Washington, D.C.,

— A.M.