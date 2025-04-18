About Jerusalem Journal

Jerusalem Journal is a new platform for insights, analysis, and conversation on Israel, the Middle East, and the Jewish world founded by Avi Mayer.

About Avi Mayer

Avi Mayer is the founder of Jerusalem Journal and the immediate past Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Post. He previously served in senior roles at the American Jewish Committee and The Jewish Agency for Israel, including as an aide to the Agency’s then-Chairman, Natan Sharansky. He lives in Jerusalem.

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