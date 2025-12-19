Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Israel
Jewish World
Antisemitism
U.S.-Israel Relations
Contributors
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Temple Israel Rabbi: We Are Not a People Who Cower to Terror
Hours after the attack at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan, I spoke to the synagogue's Rabbi Jen Lader about the day's harrowing events
Mar 13
•
Avi Mayer
30
2
13
11:04
Reading Zachor in the Bomb Shelter
As Israel and the United States battle the Iranian regime, past and present converge in Jewish texts that take on renewed meaning
Mar 3
•
Avi Mayer
43
1
1
February 2026
Qatar's Global War on Israel
Listen now | Israel has identified Qatar as being behind a global defamation campaign targeting the Jewish state. Nadav Eyal explains why the emirate…
Feb 2
•
Avi Mayer
and
Nadav Eyal
57
2
17
39:11
January 2026
The War Is Over
The return of the final Israeli hostage marks the end of one of the most painful chapters in Israel’s history. Now the nation can begin to heal.
Jan 26
•
Avi Mayer
49
4
6
When Fear Stopped Working in Iran
Iranian-born human rights activist Marjan Keypour Greenblatt describes how a regime built on martyrdom lost its hold on a new generation
Jan 16
•
Marjan Keypour Greenblatt
29
1
3
From Critique to Contempt: Ireland, Israel, and the Normalization of Antisemitism
Former Irish justice and defense minister Alan Shatter writes that extreme anti-Israel and anti-Jewish sentiment has gone mainstream in Ireland — with…
Jan 9
•
Alan Shatter
33
5
6
December 2025
A Nation of Everyday Heroes
As we celebrate Hanukkah, historian and thinker Gil Troy calls on us to recognize Israel’s wartime heroes — and the Israelis who honor them by living…
Dec 19, 2025
•
Gil Troy
33
2
4
The Bondi Beach Massacre – and the Failure to Stop It
An urgent Jerusalem Journal Podcast conversation with Australian Jewish communal advocate Joel Burnie about the antisemitic climate that produced the…
Dec 16, 2025
•
Avi Mayer
10
1
31:01
Why I Founded the Oz Party
After October 7, a country yearning for ideas, vision, and genuine leadership deserves a party prepared to provide them, writes leading Zionist thinker…
Dec 11, 2025
•
Einat Wilf
493
60
59
Inside Ireland’s Antisemitism Crisis: A Conversation with Rachel Moiselle
Rachel Moiselle is one of Ireland's most visible activists against antisemitism and anti-Israel hate. Hear why she thinks international pressure is the…
Dec 8, 2025
•
Avi Mayer
13
2
28:25
A Fake Haredi Draft Law Is Worse Than No Law at All
In his first op-ed since publicly opposing his own party's bill, Likud MK Dan Illouz explains why he won't support it — and what effective legislation…
Dec 5, 2025
•
Dan Illouz
28
1
1
November 2025
On Dreams, Awakenings, and Israel's Next Chapter
The arc of the past two years mirrors the story of Genesis and compels us to follow our biblical forebears' example
Nov 27, 2025
•
Avi Mayer
28
3
2
© 2026 Avi Mayer
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts