Jerusalem Journal

Jerusalem Journal

Home
Podcast
Israel
Jewish World
Antisemitism
U.S.-Israel Relations
Contributors
About

February 2026

January 2026

December 2025

A Nation of Everyday Heroes
As we celebrate Hanukkah, historian and thinker Gil Troy calls on us to recognize Israel’s wartime heroes — and the Israelis who honor them by living…
  Gil Troy
The Bondi Beach Massacre – and the Failure to Stop It
An urgent Jerusalem Journal Podcast conversation with Australian Jewish communal advocate Joel Burnie about the antisemitic climate that produced the…
  Avi Mayer
31:01
Why I Founded the Oz Party
After October 7, a country yearning for ideas, vision, and genuine leadership deserves a party prepared to provide them, writes leading Zionist thinker…
  Einat Wilf
Inside Ireland’s Antisemitism Crisis: A Conversation with Rachel Moiselle
Rachel Moiselle is one of Ireland's most visible activists against antisemitism and anti-Israel hate. Hear why she thinks international pressure is the…
  Avi Mayer
28:25
A Fake Haredi Draft Law Is Worse Than No Law at All
In his first op-ed since publicly opposing his own party's bill, Likud MK Dan Illouz explains why he won't support it — and what effective legislation…
  Dan Illouz

November 2025

© 2026 Avi Mayer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture