Jerusalem Journal

Jerusalem Journal

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Nathan Brown's avatar
Nathan Brown
2d

A brilliant article, well compiled and executed. Thank you.

Institutions like the BBC, the Metropolitan Police, other regional police forces, the CPS and many politicians, have failed in their duty to understand and protect Jewish people. Likewise their views on supporting palestinian causes is blindsided by prejudice, ignorance and fashion.

The spouting by Starmer and others that there is no place for antisemitism is just words, full of inaction.

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Hebrew By Inbal's avatar
Hebrew By Inbal
2d

Welcome home 💙🇮🇱

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