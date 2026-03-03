Jerusalem Journal

Jerusalem Journal

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Maria Petrova's avatar
Maria Petrova
Mar 3

Thinking of all of you guys, hunkered down in shelters, freeing the world from tyrants. Our hearts are with you 💙🙏✨

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