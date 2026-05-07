Dear Friend,

This week marks one year since the launch of Jerusalem Journal.

In that time, we’ve grown into a community of more than 10,000 subscribers, among them cabinet members, legislators, diplomats, journalists, scholars, public intellectuals, and Jewish communal leaders.

Our readers span 46 U.S. states and 83 countries, including several that have no diplomatic relations with Israel.

We’ve published some of the most incisive voices on the defining issues facing Israel, the Middle East, and the Jewish world, and our work has been featured in leading media outlets around the globe.

As Israel and the United States approach consequential elections amid dramatic developments across the Middle East and rising challenges confronting Jewish communities around the world, we look forward to continuing to foster serious, substantive, and wide-ranging conversation about the issues that matter most.

But more than anything, Jerusalem Journal exists because of readers like you.

As we enter our second year, I want to thank you for being part of this journey — by reading and reflecting on our articles, listening to the podcast, sharing our work with others, and engaging thoughtfully in the conversations it sparks. Your engagement, feedback, and willingness to be part of a serious and substantive dialogue are what make Jerusalem Journal possible and worthwhile, and I’m deeply grateful for your support.

To celebrate our first anniversary, we’re offering a 25% discount on annual subscriptions. Your support allows us to continue producing the kind of clear, independent, hard-hitting analysis that has become our hallmark — from sharp essays on the political and strategic challenges facing Israel to in-depth conversations with journalists, policymakers, and thought leaders — and gives you access to subscriber-only articles, podcast episodes, and occasional live events.

Click here to claim your 25% first anniversary discount:

Get 25% off for one year

Thank you again for being part of this community. I’m excited for what lies ahead.

Shabbat Shalom from Jerusalem,

Avi

P.S. This special anniversary offer is only available through the end of May — don’t miss it!

To mark our first year, here are five of our most-read and most-discussed pieces and conversations from the past twelve months: