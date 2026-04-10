Jerusalem Journal

Jerusalem Journal

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Emerald Negron's avatar
Emerald Negron
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I follow Israeli politics from SE Florida. I can’t wait to see the Oz party in action during the upcoming elections.

Dr. Wilf is more than capable. She personifies not only intelligence, but strength, courage, and valor. Oz indeed.

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Abi Gezunt's avatar
Abi Gezunt
2d

Only G0d knows the answer. It will require all the surrounding nations, really the world, to do several things.

Nations must accept that Israel has the inherent right to exist as a Jewish nation, that Jews have a right to follow their religion wherever they live (not that Jews must, but they have the legitimate choice), just as other nations and religions have their right to exist. That's a 2,000+ year project and counting. Nations could decide they do not accept a Jewish country OR Jews. It would not be the first time.

If Jews and a Jewish nation can exist, the world must also learn that there have been Jews in the land of Israel, and in Arab lands, since ancient times and that as new groups of Jewish people left the regularly occurring pogroms of Europe, the Ottomans were allowed to sell what was their land (Palaestina) to Jews. (Part of my own family left Spain for Tzfat in the late 1400s. And they were Cohanim, so they go back to the actual Exodus!) Did other groups of people live in the lands thousands of years before Abraham? Yes, but that is true in every land! We must all confront the truth of all our pasts.

Modern Jews must accept and understand some our brethren, in the progression to modern Israel have historically been unkind, even hostile, to local Moslems living among us at the time. Not all! But enough to make the group who call themselves Palestinian fearful. The Ottomans did not always treat them well either.

Arabs must admit they expelled nearly 1,000,000 Jews from their own newly formed countries (also, mostly, with a historical basis, but new and filled with palace intrigues), with discrimination, confiscation of property, violence. Being Jewish meant being a 'dhimmi' or 2nd class citizen, and Jews in Arab lands faced many challenges, even pogroms.

Jews in Israel cannot decry that ancient Moslem practice if they create Palestinian "dhimmis". Torah (Leviticus 24:22, Numbers 15:15–16) teaches Jews there is ONLY ONE law, statute, and judgment for citizens AND strangers alike. Hypocrisy is no way to find peace.

Here's an example: The 'Death Penalty for Terrorists Law' passed by Knesset on 30 March 2026 applies to Palestinians. Not Jews! Despicable. That is NOT a formula to get peace. It is also abhored by the majority of Israelis.

Likewise, some Arab political philosophies developed in reaction to how Arab tribes and leaders were treated by their new European colonial leaders. Europeans must be taught and understand their roles in the Middle East mess.

Arab nations need to evaluate where their politics fit with their own religious governance. Or if they want to be part of the Western or Eastern cultures. Or accept non-Moslems nations in their midst.

Each country may need a new generation, to find leaders willing to provide education (raising children with reality of what brings us to our current reality) to accept each other.

That's quite a tall order. Could there be peace with Palestinians? I hope so. The majority are lovely, kind, but educated by the minority in leadership to hate Jews. In Gaza? Many are too afraid of Hamas to stand up. And because of the profound overuse of force in October 7 war? Rightly afraid of Israel!

That's why education is so critical. But it is for every nation or group. Not just Palestinians. Not only Jews. Unless Palestinians see fundamental changes in us, what hope have they?

And Jews? Look at the demonstrations that happen almost weekly to advocate for different laws and lawmakers. And frankly, our most observant (their term, not mine) aren't kind to 'less observant' Jews. Our own house is in bad order.

But if Israel can live peacefully alongside Germans after WWII and Shoah? If native Americans can live alongside immigrants? If Japan can consider the US an ally after Hiroshima and Nagasaki? Yes, maybe, someday, Palestinians, Arab nations and Israel can find peace. But first better, more empathetic, educated leaders.

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