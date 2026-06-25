Jerusalem Journal

Jerusalem Journal

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Nathan Brown's avatar
Nathan Brown
1d

Now that the debate ‘has Israel ever wanted peace with the Palestinians’ has taken place, it would only be right, the reverse question be asked ‘have the Palestinians ever wanted peace with Israel ?’

I have said time, and time again .. before October 7, take Israel ‘geographically’ OUT of the Middle East. Look at the Arab world, for that gives a true picture of what a new Arab country would like. After all, there are I believe 21 Arab countries .. what would the 22nd look like ?

Which ever way you cut it, from Algeria, Tunisia, Egypt, Sudan, across to Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon and Syria, what does one see ? Nothing but dysfunctional nations, with infighting, civil war, corruption, Shia vs Sunni, royal families, autocrats and dictators. Not one Arab democracy. These countries are all tribal in one way or another.

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Saul's avatar
Saul
1d

It was the wrong question. The issue is whether the Palestinians are capable of nation building. Everything else is downstream of this.

Was there a vote taken before this “disputation”?

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